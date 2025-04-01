Anglican Church of Canada
Call to prayer for primatial nominations process

The Most Rev. Anne Germond
April 1, 2025

Almighty God, giver of all good gifts, look on your Church with grace, and guide the minds of those who shall choose a Primate for this Church, that we may receive a faithful servant who will care for your people and support us in our ministries; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.  (adapted from BAS, p. 676)

The spring meeting of the National House of Bishops takes place at Mount Carmel in Niagara Falls this week. The bishops are pleased to welcome Bishop-elect Chad McCharles of Saskatoon and Bishop-elect Rod BrantFrancis of Moosonee.

As is the custom of the bishops, the first full day of their meeting on Tuesday, April 1, is set aside for prayer, retreat and reflection on the Gospel of the Day. On Wednesday, April 2, following the celebration of Holy Eucharist, the Order of Bishops will meet in camera and by a secret balloting process nominate between three and five bishops for the office of Primate. The names of the nominees to be presented on the ballot at General Synod in June will be made known on Thursday, April 3, at 9 a.m. by an announcement of the General Secretary.

I invite the whole church to pray for the bishops as they enter this time of intentional discernment about the ministry and vocation of the primacy in our beloved church. Let us pray that through the guidance of the Holy Spirit and working in unity of spirit and mind, God will lift up persons after God’s own heart as nominees.

God most holy, God most strong, whose wisdom is the cross of Christ:
Be present with the Order of Bishops as they take counsel this week to nominate fellow bishops for the office of Primate in our church.
Look with kindness and gentleness on those who accept nomination:
give them a sure trust in your wisdom and love,
humble hearts,
and surrender to your call,
through and in the strong name of Jesus. Amen. 

(adapted from Prayers for the Election of the Bishop, Diocese of Canberra & Goulburn 2018) 

 

[signed] +Anne Germond

The Most. Rev. Anne Germond
Acting Primate, Anglican Church of Canada

