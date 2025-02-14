Key dates for the Primatial election process: from the General Secretary

The General Synod will meet June 23-29, 2025, in London, Ontario. A major item of business will be the election on June 26 of a new Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada. This statement sets out the timelines so that the whole church may be well informed as to what will be communicated and when. A summary of key dates can be found at the end.

Canon III requires the Order of Bishops to meet prior to the General Synod meeting to choose three or more nominees. This must occur between 30 and 120 days prior to the date of the election and will take place during the meeting of the House of Bishops scheduled for March 31 – April 4, 2025. On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the Order of Bishops will prayerfully discern the names of the nominees in a balloting process as set out in the regulations of Canon III as determined by the Council of the General Synod. These names will be posted on anglican.ca/GS2025 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The General Secretary is required to collect and disseminate biographical information about the nominees. In order to give time for the nominees to provide this information and for General Synod staff to assemble it in a uniform style for dissemination, this information will be posted on the website at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The nominees will also be asked a series of questions and given the opportunity to have their answers recorded on video. Once these videos are edited and ready to be posted, they will be added to the website at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

During the meeting of the General Synod, the Orders of Clergy and Laity will gather at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, Ontario, for the election of the new Primate, on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Once that process is complete, the Acting Primate will announce the election of the new Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada.

The election of a new Primate is a profound moment of spiritual discernment in the life of our beloved Church. I invite your prayers for the Orders of Bishops, Clergy and Laity as they prepare for and engage in this discernment process. Please pray for those who will be nominated, their families and dioceses, and for the person who will be elected — whom God has already chosen to be our next Primate. And please do pray for Archbishop Anne Germond, our Acting Primate, as she steers us through the next few months.

The Ven. Alan Perry

General Secretary

A prayer at the time of election in the Church (Book of Alternative Services, page 676):

Almighty God, giver of all good gifts, look on your Church with grace, and guide the minds of those who shall choose a Primate for this Church, that we may receive a faithful servant who will care for your people and support us in our ministries; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

A prayer adapted from the prayer during the Vacancy of a See (Book of Common Prayer, p. 44):

Almighty God, the giver of all good gifts: Grant thy blessing, we humbly beseech thee, to the clergy, laity and bishops about to assemble for the election of a Primate; and give them the spirit of wisdom and understanding, that a chief Pastor may be chosen who shall minister before thee to the glory of thy Name, the good government of the flock committed to his/her charge, and the welfare of thy holy Church; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Key dates for the Primatial election process:

April 3, 2025: Names of nominees released on anglican.ca/GS2025

April 11, 2025: Biographical information of nominees released on anglican.ca/GS2025

April 22, 2025: Videos of nominees responding to questions released on anglican.ca/GS2025

June 26, 2025: Election of the Primate and announcement of the results

June 29, 2025: Installation of the 15th Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada