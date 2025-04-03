Order of Bishops nominates four bishops for the office of Primate

The following four bishops have been nominated by the Order of Bishops for the office of Primate of The Anglican Church of Canada:

The Most Reverend Christopher Harper

The Most Reverend Greg Kerr-Wilson

The Right Reverend David Lehmann

The Right Reverend Riscylla Walsh-Shaw

Biographical information and photos of the nominees will be released on April 11, 2025. The election will be conducted on June 26, 2025, during the meeting of the General Synod.

The election of a new Primate is a profound moment of spiritual discernment in the life of our beloved Church. I invite your prayers for the Orders of Bishops, Clergy and Laity as they prepare for and engage in this discernment process. Please pray for those who will be nominated, their families and dioceses, and for the person who will be elected—whom God has already chosen to be our next Primate. And please do pray for Archbishop Anne Germond, our Acting Primate, as she steers us through the next few months.

The Ven. Alan Perry

General Secretary



A prayer at the time of election in the Church (Book of Alternative Services, page 676):

Almighty God, giver of all good gifts, look on your Church with grace, and guide the minds of those who shall choose a Primate for this Church, that we may receive a faithful servant who will care for your people and support us in our ministries; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.



A prayer adapted from the prayer during the Vacancy of a See (Book of Common Prayer, p. 44):

Almighty God, the giver of all good gifts: Grant thy blessing, we humbly beseech thee, to the clergy, laity and bishops about to assemble for the election of a Primate; and give them the spirit of wisdom and understanding, that a chief Pastor may be chosen who shall minister before thee to the glory of thy Name, the good government of the flock committed to his/her charge, and the welfare of thy holy Church; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.



Key dates for the Primatial election process: